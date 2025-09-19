Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:22 19.09.2025

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian crossing, several tanks – Unmanned Systems Forces

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian crossing, several tanks – Unmanned Systems Forces

Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed a crossing of the Russian occupiers and several tanks and howitzers of the Russians, the Unmanned Systems Forces' press service said on Friday, without specifying in which direction of the front.

"Operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces hit several tanks and howitzers at one of the key sections of the front, which resulted in a decrease in the intensity of enemy attacks and an improvement in the tactical situation for the units of the Defense Forces. The regiment's operators also destroyed a crossing and a fuel depot, which limited the occupiers' ability to quickly transfer reserves and provide them with fuel," the Unmanned Systems Forces said in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the systematic work of the Unmanned Systems Forces' fighters hampers the enemy's maneuvers and reduces its offensive capabilities.

