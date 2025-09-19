Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:28 19.09.2025

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

1 min read
Defense forces have stopped the Russian advance in Sumy and Zaporizhia directions, as well as in Pokrovsk area. Ukraine's strategy is now to deny the Russians the opportunity to maneuver, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov.

"We've stabilized the situation. Our strategy is to prevent them from maneuvering. Despite their media reports of progress, they've been stopped. We stopped them in the north, in Sumy region ... Then they maneuvered around Zaporizhia and Pokrovsk, where we also stopped them," he said in an interview with CNN.

According to him, the front line has been stabilized. Defense forces are protecting Ukrainian airspace, but Russian attacks continue, requiring support from partners, particularly the United States.

"Of course, we need more air defense capabilities. We need funding for interceptor drones," Umerov added.

He noted that "Russia is trying to increase the number of attacks to a thousand a day."

"Therefore, I think they will expand them by the end of the year. And this shows that Russia has no serious intention of ending this war," the National Security and Defense Council Secretary noted.

