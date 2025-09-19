Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Russia is not responding to US President Donald Trump's calls for peace, meaning it must more actively implement everything that strengthens Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated amid yet another overnight attack by Russian drones on civilian targets.

“Once again, the Russians strike civilians at a time when the entire world – and above all the United States – is calling for peace. We hear President Trump’s position on ending the killings, and we have agreed to all the proposals to unblock diplomacy. But it seems this position is not being heard in Russia,” he said on X Friday.

“This means that we must more actively implement everything that strengthens us: the PURL initiative, co-production, and the finalization of security guarantees. On the table are large-scale agreements on drones and arms procurement that Ukraine has proposed to the United States. Decisive action is needed so that Russia ultimately agrees to diplomacy as well,” he stressed.

The President noted that the attack on Ukraine by Russian drones had been ongoing since yesterday evening – almost 90 attack drones. “Our warriors managed to neutralize most of them. I thank them for defending our skies. The Donetsk region, Kyiv region and the capital, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, and Dnipro region all came under attack. Among the targets were Ukraine’s infrastructure and our enterprises. In Pavlohrad, Dnipro region, two people were wounded. In Kyiv, recovery efforts are underway after the Russian attack, which damaged public transport infrastructure. All necessary services are involved,” the President noted.

As reported, on September 18, Trump said that Vladimir Putin had "let him down" on the issue of resolving the war in Ukraine. When asked by a journalist whether negotiations with Russia had run out, and what his next steps were, Trump replied: "I thought it might be easiest one [the war] because of my relationship with president Putin. But he has really let me down."

Trump also said in the context of Ukraine: "I hope are going to have some good news for you coming up."