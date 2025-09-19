Klitschko: Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for drones for Ukraine, transfer cargo equipment to Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko met in Berlin with German Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt, discussing security issues in Europe and support for Ukraine in the war against Russian aggression.

Klitschko stressed the importance of decisive European action against Russian expansion, noting that "it is on the Ukrainian front that the future of Europe, its security and stability are being decided."

The main focus of the meeting, according to the mayor, is specific support for Ukraine: "I am grateful to Alexander, who during our meeting decided that the German Ministry of the Interior will allocate EUR 2 million and purchase drones for Ukraine’s defense and security forces. And Kyiv will soon receive cargo equipment for city services," the post published on the Telegram channel states.