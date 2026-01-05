Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:31 05.01.2026

Transformer from power plant in German city of Karlsruhe arrives in Ukraine

1 min read
Transformer from power plant in German city of Karlsruhe arrives in Ukraine
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

A transformer from the Rheinhafen-Karlsruhe thermal power plant (Rheinhafen-Dampfkraftwerk Karlsruhe) has arrived in Ukraine, the German Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"A transformer from the Karlsruhe power plant is already in Ukraine. It will help stabilize electricity supply amid ongoing Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. This transformer was transferred by the Rheinhafen-Karlsruhe thermal power plant [Rheinhafen-Dampfkraftwerk Karlsruhe]," the message says.

The transformer was delivered to Ukraine thanks to the support of GIZ Ukraine. The German-Ukrainian energy partnership is being implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Government.

