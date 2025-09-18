Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:10 18.09.2025

President signs law on military ombudsman

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the bill No. 13266 On the Military Ombudsman, supported by the Verkhovna Rada the day before.

The corresponding mark appeared in the law card on the parliament's website.

As reported, the law aims to determine the legal status and powers of the military ombudsman.

According to the law, the military ombudsman will work under the President of Ukraine and will implement democratic civilian control in the security and defense sector. In particular, he will accept complaints from servicemen, carry out inspections in military units and administrative institutions, generate reports and interact with other government bodies.

