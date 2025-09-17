Interfax-Ukraine
Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

Patriot and Himars missiles to be in first two PURL packages – Zelenskyy

The first two packages under the Ukraine Priority Needs List (PURL) will contain missiles for the Patriot and Himars air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"We've received over EUR 2 billion from our partners specifically for the PURL program. We'll receive additional funding in October. I think we'll have somewhere around EUR 3-3.5 billion. The first two packages are EUR 500 million each, as far as I understand ... And what will be in these packages? These packages, I won't go into all the details, will definitely include Patriot and Himar missiles," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, that the first military aid packages for Ukraine from the administration of US President Donald Trump had been approved and could be sent soon. Washington is resuming arms deliveries to Kyiv as part of a new financial agreement with its allies.

According to the agency, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby approved two deliveries worth $500 million under a new mechanism called the Ukraine Priority Requirements List (PURL).

