Russians not to be able to conduct mass operations due to heavy casualties – Zelenskyy

The Russian occupiers have transferred their forces from Sumy direction of the front to another, but have suffered heavy losses there and will not be able to conduct two additional operations through them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

During a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Wednesday, he said Russia has chosen four directions for the offensive – Sumy, Novopavlivsk, Pokrov and Zaporizhia.

"Sumy operation failed, they suffered heavy losses, primarily personnel. They are currently, I don't know what will happen tomorrow... but today they have abandoned this direction and transferred their resources and personnel to another direction. I believe that they suffered even more losses there, which we will say, I think, over the next two days," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the enemy will remain with two military operations.

"In our opinion, due to the successful steps of the Ukrainian armed forces, they [the Russian occupiers] have lost a lot of personnel in order to conduct these additional strong actions, these two operations. I think that today they will not have enough forces for mass operations," Zelenskyy said.