17:49 17.09.2025

There is great public resonance in Russia due to Ukrainian operations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine carried out operations on the territory of Russia in response to their attacks on Ukrainian civilian facilities, there is a great public resonance inside Russia due to these operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"For a long time, the Russians have been hitting our civilian facilities, especially our energy sector. And they were also hitting railway facilities, you remember that. They will continue to do so, that's understandable. We, in turn, carried out some operations in response. And I think they were also good. Very good results. One operation lasted two months. And I think they have a great public resonance because of these operations," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metzola on Wednesday.

