Zelenskyy instructs govt to fully implement all social obligations of the state

Photo: ttps://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the parameters of the 2026 budget and instructed that all social obligations of the state be fully fulfilled.

"We also discussed new support programs, support for employment in Ukraine and attracting specialists. There was a report on the budget parameters for the next year. I instructed to fully implement all social obligations of our state and increase support for people. Next year, we will increase teachers' salaries, increase scholarships for Ukrainian students. There are resources for this," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

"In general, there will be UAH 66 billion more for education this year. We will also increase the budget funds for healthcare sector," he added.

The President also announced the launch of a "checkup" program - health checks. According to him, officials will present all the details.