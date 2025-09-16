Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

On Tuesday, September 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivaschenko.

"First of all, about the situation with the fuel sector in Russia after our long-range sanctions. Thank you for the accuracy of the Ukrainian drone operators, thank you to our manufacturers of both our drones and missiles. It feels like the Ukrainian industry is gaining momentum," Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

There was also a report on the intentions of the Russian leadership, in particular with regard to other countries.

"There are no friendly intentions in Russia, to put it mildly. The system there is being rebuilt to accommodate the possibility of war at any moment and against any enemy. This can only be overcome by sanctions, strong sanctions of the world, and our long-range capabilities," the president emphasized.