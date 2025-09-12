Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:47 12.09.2025

HQ meeting to discuss providing army with ammunition, protecting critical infrastructure – Umerov

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

The agenda of the next meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters includes key issues that determine Ukraine’s defense and stability this fall and winter, said Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the Security and Defense Council.

"We will hear reports on the recent situation at the front and the pace of providing the Defense Forces with weapons and ammunition - both thanks to Ukrainian production and through imports and international support. Following the results of the last Ramstein meeting and meetings with international partners in London, we expect a report from the Minister of Defense and the team on additional ways to finance the purchase of drones, in particular, a focus on strengthening our long-range capabilities," Umerov wrote on the social network X.

In addition, he noted, the Ministry of Defense is preparing a report on the current state of the production capabilities of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and joint projects with international partners.

"Separately, we must intensify coordination with partners and NATO within the framework of the PURL program - the purchase of American weapons at the expense of allies. This is a critically important element both for increasing our defense capabilities and for developing strategic relations with the United States and the entire system of partnerships," Umerov added.

In addition, the protection of critical infrastructure from missile and drone attacks for the autumn-winter period will be discussed.

"Our goal is unchanged: we are strengthening the Ukrainian army to guarantee reliable protection of citizens and the country," Umerov emphasized.

