Ukrzaliznytsia keeps grain rail transportation rates unchanged in Jan 2026

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia in January 2026 will raise prices for most types of rolling stock, only the cost of transportation by grain hopper cars and piggyback platforms will remain unchanged, which will correspond to the December rates of UAH 1,250/day and UAH 203/day (excluding VAT), respectively.

According to the tariffs published on the company’s website, in January 2026, compared with December 2025, the cost of using tank cars for transporting food products will increase from UAH 738 per day to UAH 938 per day (excluding VAT). The rates for mineral wagons will rise from UAH 203 per day to UAH 450 per day (excluding VAT), while those for open-top gondola cars will increase from UAH 1,350 per day to UAH 1,450 per day (excluding VAT).

The cost of pellet wagons and cement wagons will rise by UAH 100 per day, to UAH 703 per day and UAH 1,300 per day (excluding VAT), respectively

The tariffs for flatcars with fittings will also change: 40-foot platforms will increase from UAH 750 per day to UAH 900 per day (excluding VAT), 60-foot platforms from UAH 850 to UAH 900 per day, and 80-foot platforms from UAH 1,250 to UAH 1,450 per day (excluding VAT).

The cost of tank cars for transporting liquefied gas will increase by UAH 400 per day in January, to UAH 603 per day (excluding VAT).

Only timber carrier flatcars will become cheaper, decreasing by UAH 200 to UAH 1,360 per day (excluding VAT).