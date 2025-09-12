Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 12.09.2025

Sikorsky discusses UAVs, defense cooperation with Zelenskyy

1 min read
Sikorsky discusses UAVs, defense cooperation with Zelenskyy
Photo: https://x.com/sikorskiradek

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The men exchanged experience on unmanned aerial vehicles and discussed cooperation between their respective defense industries.

"Thank you for a good meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Topics of the meeting: exchange of experience on drone technology; cooperation between defense industries; use of SAFE funds (Security Action for Europe program)," he said on X on Friday.

As reported, the European Union's defense initiative SAFE with a total volume of EUR 150 billion opens up the possibility of full integration into the European defense-industrial space for Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #met #sikorsky

