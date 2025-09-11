Russian drone damages Sumy cathedral

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit the Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is one of the symbols of the city, the oldest stone building in Sumy and an architectural monument of national importance.

"Information on possible casualties is currently being clarified. Damage was recorded as a result of the strike. All necessary services are working at the scene," Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar said on Telegram on Thursday.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, also confirmed the hit and damage to the building.

"An attack on such a shrine is another evidence of Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage," he stressed.

No one was injured as a result of the enemy strike on the cathedral in the center of Sumy. "As of 11:00, no one had contacted doctors - neither the employees and visitors of the cathedral, nor passers-by," Hyrohorov later reported.