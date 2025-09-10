Zelenskyy on Ramstein: There are results on new air defense systems for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.spiegel.de/politik/

Following the results of the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, there are results on new air defense systems, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I am waiting for a detailed report from Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Ramstein [meeting]. I was in contact with him today. There are results on new air defense systems for Ukraine. There is a willingness of partners to finance the PURL program in the future – for the purchase of American weapons," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

Ukraine is also negotiating with partners on additional funds for the production of Ukrainian weapons, in particular long-range drones, so that "Russia can feel what a response to war is." "We are also working on equipping our brigades," the president added.