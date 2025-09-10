Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 10.09.2025

Merz after NATO discussion of Russia's actions against Poland: NATO is and remains ready for defense

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after a NATO Council meeting held at Poland's request in connection with the violation of its airspace by Russian drones, said that "NATO is and remains ready to defend itself."

"Today Poland informed NATO allies about the violation of its airspace by armed Russian drones. The German government strongly condemns this aggressive action by Russia," Merz wrote on the social network X on Wednesday evening.

"At Poland's request, the NATO Council today discussed Russia's actions under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty. NATO is and remains ready to defend itself," he wrote.

Merz stressed that "Russia has put the lives of people in a state that is a member of NATO and the EU at risk. These reckless actions are part of a long series of provocations in the Baltic region and on NATO's eastern flank. It is good that Poland, together with its NATO allies, recognized the danger in time and was able to eliminate it."

