Updated evacuee transit center operates in Pavlohrad since end of August - URCS

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

An updated transit center for evacuees is operating in the city of Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk region, and can accommodate up to 130 people, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"A new transit center with more comfortable conditions for evacuees from the Donetsk region and frontline villages of the Dnipropetrovsk region has been operating in Pavlograd since the end of August. It is ready to accept and accommodate up to 130 people. On average, 100 people pass through the transit point," the report says.

URCS provides evacuees with food and hygiene kits, towels and bed linen, and adult diapers. If necessary, first aid and psychological assistance are provided. In addition, three mobile shelters have been installed on the territory of the transit center with the support of the Ukrainian Red Cross, which protect against blast waves and shrapnel wounds.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are also on duty at the point. The center is assisted by other humanitarian and charitable organizations, as well as local governments.