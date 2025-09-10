Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:45 10.09.2025

Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

1 min read
The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has officially confirmed that the drones that flew into Polish territory on the night of September 10 were shot down by F-35 fighters of the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

"Thank you for the support of @NATO_AIRCOM and the Royal Netherlands Air Force, whose F-35 fighters helped to ensure security in the Polish sky tonight," the operational command said in a message on the X social network on Wednesday.

The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, also confirmed that it was the Dutch F-35 fighters that intercepted the Russian drones over Poland. "Within NATO, our F-35 fighters make a significant contribution to protecting our collective security. This is what we are ready for," he said on X.

"This is how we keep the escalation of the Russian threat at bay," the Dutch Defense Minister believes.

As reported with reference to Polish media, more than 20, most likely 23, Russian drones were detected during a nighttime violation of Polish airspace.

Tags: #f_35 #poland

