Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to provide Poland with data on Russian attacks

The Ukrainian side has information about eight Russian drones that invaded Polish airspace on Wednesday night and is ready to share it with the Polish side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Ukraine is ready to provide Poland with the necessary data on this Russian strike. Ukraine is ready to help Poland build an appropriate warning and protection system against such Russian challenges," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He noted that more and more facts indicate that the incursion of Russian strike drones into the territory of Poland was not accidental.

"There have been incidents with individual Russian drones that crossed the border and covered a short distance on the territory of neighbors before. But now we are recording a much larger scale and purposefulness," he said, adding, "Ukraine has long proposed to partners to create a joint air defense system and ensure guaranteed shooting down of Shahed UAVS, other drones and missiles thanks to the combined power of our combat aviation and air defense. Together, Europeans are always stronger."