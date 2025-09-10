Interfax-Ukraine
10:07 10.09.2025

Ukraine shoots down 413 of 458 Russian missiles and drones, 8 cross into Poland

The Russian occupiers launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine on Wednesday night using strike drones and ground-based, air-based, and sea-based missiles. The Defense Forces neutralized 413 air targets, including 386 enemy drones and 27 missiles of various types. It was previously recorded that 16 missiles and 21 strike drones were hit at 17 locations, the Air Force said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 413 air targets: 386 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones, 27 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69). It was previously recorded that 16 missiles and 21 strike UAVs were hit at 17 locations. At least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Poland," the message on Telegram says.

In total, during the strike, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and escorted 458 air attack vehicles: 415 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, more than 250 of them – Shahed UAVs, 42 cruise/aviation missiles Kh-101/Kalibr/Kh-59(69) from Saratov region - Russia, Black Sea waters; one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Voronezh region, Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the overall efficiency of the air defense was 90.17%, with the efficiency of shooting down UAVs - 88.19%, missiles - 64.29%.

As reported, on the night of August 9, the Defense Forces neutralized 60 enemy UAVs out of 84 that attacked Ukraine, and 23 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, the Air Force said.

The previous massive air strike was carried out on September 7 using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles. In total, during the strike, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and accompanied 818 Russian air attack vehicles, the air defense directly shot down/suppressed 751 air targets: 747 enemy Shahed UAVs and drone-simulators of various types, four Iskander-K cruise missiles. Hits of nine missiles and 56 strike UAVs were recorded at 37 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at eight locations.

