10:05 10.09.2025
Rutte in touch with Polish leadership, consulting with Poland on drone incursion
Photo: NATO
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is in contact with the Polish leadership and NATO is in close consultation with Poland regarding the drone incursion into Polish territory, NATO Spokeswoman Allison Hart has said.
"Numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met by Polish and NATO air defenses. The NATO Secretary General is in contact with the Polish leadership and NATO is in close consultation with Poland," she said on X.