Russia must feel that this war cannot be expanded – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the appearance of Russian drones in Polish airspace a dangerous precedent for Europe and said that its consequences depend on the coordination of response actions.

"An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. Whether there will be further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of response actions. The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and will have to be ended," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

He noted that Moscow "always tests the limits of the possible and, if it does not meet a strong reaction, remains at a new level of escalation."

"Today there was another escalation step - Russian-Iranian UAVs operated in the airspace of Poland, in the airspace of NATO. Not one UAV, which could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones that were aimed in the direction of Poland," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the sanctions pause against the Russian Federation has been going on for too long. "Postponing restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the severity of the strikes. Enough weapons are needed to restrain Russia. A strong response is needed, and this can only be a joint response of all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, the United States," Zelenskyy said.