Facts
20:49 09.09.2025

Consultations on Hungarian national minority rights to be held on Wed - Sybiha in his talk with Szijjarto

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a conversation with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, and discussed the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest and other future bilateral contacts.

“We discussed the upcoming visit of Ukraine’s Deputy PM Taras Kachka to Budapest and other future bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary. We look forward to tomorrow’s consultations about the Hungarian national minority rights. Ukraine is ready to work on all bilateral issues in a mutually respectful manner,” Sybiha said on X Tuesday.

The minister emphasized to his Hungarian counterpart the need to open negotiating clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible and to secure support for this step from all EU member states.

Sybiha also welcomed “Hungary’s 10-year gas supply agreement with Shell as a milestone step toward strengthening energy security for our region and all of Europe.”

During the conversation, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister informed Szijjarto about the escalation of terror by the Russian Federation and confirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts. He stressed that Ukraine needs consolidated support from the international community to increase pressure on the Russian Federation and advance the peace process.

“The security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible and strengthening it is our shared interest. Pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two nations is key and we propose the Hungarian side to work on it constructively,” Sybiha urged.

