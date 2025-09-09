Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:22 09.09.2025

Zelenskyy congratulates PM of Norway on election results, thanks him for his support

Zelenskyy congratulates PM of Norway on election results, thanks him for his support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the results of the elections in Norway, following which he will remain in the post of head of government.

“I congratulated him on the election results and wished him success in his continued work for the people of Norway,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday following the talk.

According to him, the head of the Norwegian government expressed condolences in connection with the Russian Federation’s strikes on Ukraine. “I greatly value such solidarity and all the support we receive from Norway. Norway’s leadership in providing security guarantees is of great importance to us. We coordinated our next contacts,” Zelenskyy said.

Norway's Labour Party has reportedly secured another four years in power by beating the right-wing in the parliamentary elections. According to preliminary estimates, the Labour Party has won 89 seats against the right-wing's 80, while a minimum of 85 is needed for a majority.

The Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Støre, emerged as the largest party, while the Progress Party was expected to double its result from the previous election. The Conservative Party had its worst result in 20 years.

A record 1.9 million voters took part in early voting.

