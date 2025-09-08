Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:50 08.09.2025

Russians concentrating strikes against our energy sector, response will follow

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters, dedicated to the protection of critical infrastructure and energy.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Headquarters, primarily technological issues. The availability of air defense systems and missiles for them, the production schedule, the delivery schedule. The protection of our Ukrainian critical infrastructure and, above all, the energy sector. The Russians are now concentrating strikes against our energy sector again. Of course, our answers to this are and will be, but the main thing is the stability of the system," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

In addition, the meeting included reports on the production of drones, in particular, the quality of drones, quantitative indicators.

"There were also reports from the military today. The front, the provision of our forces. The most attention is paid to Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhia. Constant Russian strikes on Kherson. Fierce active actions continue in the border region of Sumy region," the president said.

According to him, there were also reports at the Headquarters on the communications infrastructure in Ukraine.

"In principle, all our communities should have normal access to communications, and the relevant structures still need to work on this," he said.

