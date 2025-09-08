Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:02 08.09.2025

MFA on Jerusalem attack: Terror never a solution and cannot be tolerated

1 min read
On Monday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and wished recovery to those wounded in the terrorist attack in Jerusalem, Israel.

“Saddened by the tragic news from Jerusalem. A cruel attack on civilian Israelis resulted in the deaths of six people and left over twenty others injured. Our condolences go out to the families of the victims, and we wish a speedy recovery for the wounded. Terror is never a solution and cannot be tolerated. There should be no place for such barbarism in the modern world,” the message reads.

A terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Monday left five people dead and seven wounded, The Times of Israel reported. The gunmen opened fire on a crowded bus at the Ramot junction. The shooters, two Palestinians from the West Bank, were shot dead by a soldier and an armed ultra-Orthodox man.

Hamas has praised the deadly attack at Jerusalem's Ramot junction, calling it a "heroic operation." Hamas has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but has called on Palestinians in the West Bank to "intensify their confrontation with the occupiers and their settlers."

Tags: #israel #mfa #terrorist_attack

