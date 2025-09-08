AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

On Monday night, the defense forces neutralized 112 enemy UAVs out of 142 that attacked Ukraine, and 26 strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country," the report said.

In total, on the night of September 8 (from 22:00 on September 7), the enemy attacked with 142 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, more than 100 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Air Command noted.

Some 26 strike UAVs were recorded at seven locations, and downed UAVs (fragments) fell at one location.

Several enemy UAVs are in the air, the attack continues.