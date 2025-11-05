Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:52 05.11.2025

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

2 min read
Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down and suppressed 61 enemy drones during a massive Russian drone attack on Wednesday night, but seven enemy strike drones hit at seven locations.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram, on the night of November 5, the enemy attacked with 80 strike drones, about 50 of which were of the Shahed type.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country," the message says.

The overall efficiency of the air defense exceeded 76%.

As reported, the previous massive strike by the Russian Federation against Ukraine was carried out on September 20, when 583 out of 619 drones and missiles were neutralized, hits were also recorded at ten locations. The most massive strike was carried out by the occupiers on September 7, using 818 strike UAVs and ground-based missiles, of which the air defense neutralized 751 air targets, but there were hits of 9 missiles and 56 strike UAVs at 37 locations.

The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded on the night of July 9, when 718 drones and missiles out of 729 launched by the occupiers were neutralized, which gave an efficiency of about 96.9%.

