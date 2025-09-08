Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:06 08.09.2025

Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system

1 min read
Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Russia has launched a massive attack on one of the thermal generation facilities in Kyiv region, the Ministry of Energy has said.

"One of the thermal generation facilities in Kyiv region has come under massive shelling. The goal is obvious - to cause even more difficulties for the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without light and heat. Generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems, gas infrastructure are not military targets. The enemy clearly understands that it is hitting critical CIVIL infrastructure," the ministry said on Telegram on Monday morning.

As reported, rescuers and energy specialists are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.

"We will report any changes in energy supply in addition. Follow official messages," the ministry said.

Tags: #kyiv_region

MORE ABOUT

09:22 28.08.2025
Russian latest attack injures at least 1 person in Kyiv region – National Police

Russian latest attack injures at least 1 person in Kyiv region – National Police

18:21 20.08.2025
Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

20:05 07.08.2025
Problems and prospects for rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region were discussed in Kyiv

Problems and prospects for rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region were discussed in Kyiv

12:17 22.07.2025
EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

13:39 18.07.2025
Trypilsky Packaging Plant maintains slight reduction in corrugated packaging output for six months

Trypilsky Packaging Plant maintains slight reduction in corrugated packaging output for six months

14:44 16.07.2025
BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals

BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals

11:21 23.06.2025
Kyiv region subjected to massive shelling: one person died, eight were injured, incl rescuers – SES

Kyiv region subjected to massive shelling: one person died, eight were injured, incl rescuers – SES

15:28 17.06.2025
June 18 designated day of mourning in Kyiv region – KVMA

June 18 designated day of mourning in Kyiv region – KVMA

10:12 16.06.2025
One person injured in Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

One person injured in Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

16:43 02.06.2025
CEMARK opens Ukraine's first technical hub in field of construction materials

CEMARK opens Ukraine's first technical hub in field of construction materials

HOT NEWS

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

NABU accuses ex-MP Ivaniuschenko, Stolitsa Group founder Molchanova of seizing 18 ha of land near Kyiv

Russians advance in Sumy, Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

Ukraine ready to ensure energy stability for Slovakia – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Nearly 200 schools offered minority language classes last year

Defense Forces report successes in eastern Ukraine – CCD

Deep strike missiles hit 60 targets in Russia during August – Syrsky

Death toll of Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 3

Drone attack on Zaporizhia claims 44 victims

AFU takes control of Zarichne in Donetsk region - General Staff

AFU neutralizes 112 of 142 enemy UAVs, hits in 7 locations

Зеленский поздравил воинов ГУР с Днем военной разведки

NABU accuses ex-MP Ivaniuschenko, Stolitsa Group founder Molchanova of seizing 18 ha of land near Kyiv

Russians advance in Sumy, Luhansk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - DeepState

AD
AD