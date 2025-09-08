Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian energy system

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Russia has launched a massive attack on one of the thermal generation facilities in Kyiv region, the Ministry of Energy has said.

"One of the thermal generation facilities in Kyiv region has come under massive shelling. The goal is obvious - to cause even more difficulties for the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without light and heat. Generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems, gas infrastructure are not military targets. The enemy clearly understands that it is hitting critical CIVIL infrastructure," the ministry said on Telegram on Monday morning.

As reported, rescuers and energy specialists are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling. We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.

"We will report any changes in energy supply in addition. Follow official messages," the ministry said.