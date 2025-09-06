URCS College opens in Kyiv

Photo: Червоний Хрест України

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Vocational College has opened in Kyiv.

As the URCS reported on Facebook, the educational institution trains future nurses and medical assistants according to modern standards.

At the Vocational College, students gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on skills in patient care. Students have access to state-of-the-art simulation laboratories and clinical practice. In addition, they have the opportunity for employment in medical institutions across Ukraine and abroad, as well as prepare for licensing and international certification.