Klitschko asks president not to sign law that provides for leaving Kyiv without 10% corporate income tax in 2025

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko appealed to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign the law on amendments to the state budget as one that violates the Constitution and the Budget Code, the corresponding statement was published on the official Kyiv portal on Friday.

It is noted that we are talking about draft law No. 13439-3 adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on amendments to the state budget for 2025. The document provides that the corporate income tax will be fully credited to the state budget. Currently, 10% of this tax is directed to the capital's budget.

"According to calculations, UAH 8 billion should be withdrawn from the Kyiv budget, which are provided for in the city budget for 2025. In particular, these funds are used to finance education, medicine, transport, rehabilitation of military personnel and support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Klitschko emphasized.

Such changes contradict the principles of independence and balance of the budget system, the Constitution of Ukraine and the law on the capital. Klitschko called on the head of state not to sign the law and return it to the Verkhovna Rada for reconsideration.