Legends Football Match will raise funds for charities, incl Ukrainian Red Cross

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

World football stars will play a charity match in Lisbon in support of humanitarian organizations, in particular the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“On 15 September 2025, Lisbon will host a large-scale Legends Charity Match, bringing together global football stars at one of Portugal’s biggest stadiums — the José Alvalade Stadium.

The event aims to raise over EUR 1 million in support of four charitable organizations, including the Ukrainian Red Cross,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

The funds raised during the match will help the Ukrainian Red Cross continue providing humanitarian assistance to people affected by the war: carrying out evacuations, providing psychosocial support, assisting in housing reconstruction, and raising awareness about mine risks, among other activities.

World football legends such as Fabio Cannavaro, Clarence Seedorf, Cafu, Javier Zanetti, Alessandro Del Piero, Peter Schmeichel, and others will take part in the match.

“Such initiatives are not only about financial support, but also about solidarity and compassion, which translate into real help for those going through the hardest of times,” emphasized Maksym Dotsenko, Director General of the Ukrainian Red Cross.