13:54 05.09.2025

HACC Head: We feel threat to court independence

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) expects a campaign to discredit the court, information manipulation, which may threaten the independence of the judicial institution, notes head of the HACC Vira Mykhailenko.

"We now feel threats [to the independence of the HACC]. This is connected with the activities of both government structures and individual groups," head of the HACC Vira Mykhailenko said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

She added: "We expect provocations, a discrediting campaign, information manipulation."

According to the HACC head, this has always taken place, "but now we expect it to be more systematic and massive."

Mykhailenko noted: "We will report more specifically about this later if this threat does not subside."

