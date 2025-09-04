One person killed, two injured in missile attack in Chernihiv region

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on a checkpoint at the entrance to Novoselivka in Chernihiv region, killing one person, said Dmytro Bryzhynsky, head of Chernihiv City Military Administration.

"A missile strike was carried out in the area of ​​the checkpoint at the entrance to the settlement of Novoselivka. As of now, one person has died and two have been wounded," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

A little later, Bryzhynsky clarified that the missile strike was carried out on humanitarian demining mission employees who were carrying out demining work in the area.