Invaders shell Donetsk region 31 times, killing 11 civilians

Donetsk Regional Military Administration head Vadym Filashkin has reported the death of 11 civilians in the region as a result of Russian shelling on Wednesday, September 3, as well as 16 civilian casualties during the day.

In total, Russian occupiers shelled settlements in Donetsk region 31 times in a day, Filashkin said, adding that 314 people were evacuated from the front line during the day, including 72 children.

As reported, on September 2, the occupiers shelled settlements in Donetsk region 34 times, on September 1, 19 times, and on August 31, 26 times.

On September 2, there were no deaths, 14 civilians were wounded, on September 1, there was one death and seven wounded, and on August 31, two deaths and eight wounded.