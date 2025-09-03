Defense Ministers of Ukraine, UK coordinate next steps in strengthening defense capabilities of both states

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported on holding an important meeting in Kyiv with Minister of Defense of Great Britain John Healy, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

"Among the key needs of Ukraine are ammunition, air defense systems and long-range weapons. He stressed the importance of long-term support for Ukraine to achieve lasting peace and create conditions under which the Russian Federation will not be able to resume aggression," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following the meeting.

According to the minister, they separately discussed the mechanisms of security guarantees, in particular the role of the Coalition of the Willing. He stressed that Ukraine is counting on strong contributions from partner countries to strengthen its defense capabilities.

"In continuation of the agreements between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Great Britain, we have coordinated our next steps in strengthening the defense capabilities of both states. We are preparing important decisions in this direction," Shmyhal said.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, and the Head of the Main Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, presented the British side with current data on the situation on the battlefield and the plans of the Russian Federation.

"We examined in detail the enemy's strategy for building up military capabilities - a challenge to which Ukraine, together with its allies, must develop a response," Shmyhal added.

For his significant contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities, he awarded his British colleague the Cross of Honor of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.