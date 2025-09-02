Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 02.09.2025

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

1 min read

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who is on a visit to Miami, held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Before the presentation of the Solidarity Prize, Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Poland-US cooperation in the areas of security and energy. The meeting also addressed joint efforts to achieve a lasting and just end to the war in Ukraine," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the social network X.

According to media reports, Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will present the Lech Walesa Solidarity Prize to a well-known Cuban opposition activist, whose name has not yet been disclosed. The Solidarity Prize was established in 2014 by the head of Polish diplomacy in cooperation with the Lech Walesa Institute and was renewed in 2024.

Tags: #meeting #poland #usa

MORE ABOUT

15:49 02.09.2025
USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

14:48 02.09.2025
Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

10:53 02.09.2025
USA to consider new restrictions against Russia due to increased shelling of Ukrainian cities - finance minister

USA to consider new restrictions against Russia due to increased shelling of Ukrainian cities - finance minister

20:41 01.09.2025
Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

Fico announces meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday – media

19:56 01.09.2025
Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

13:12 01.09.2025
Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

Emergency NATO-Ukraine Council meeting set for Brussels over recent Russian attacks – Sybiha

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

13:27 30.08.2025
USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

19:38 29.08.2025
Ukrainian delegation to US discusses development of Ukrainian economy with Nasdaq management

Ukrainian delegation to US discusses development of Ukrainian economy with Nasdaq management

17:26 29.08.2025
Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

Ukrainian delegation begins visit to USA

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

LATEST

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

CCD: Putin prepares information alibi, lies about attacks on Ukrainian energy

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

AD
AD