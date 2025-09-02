Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who is on a visit to Miami, held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Before the presentation of the Solidarity Prize, Deputy PM Radoslaw Sikorski and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed Poland-US cooperation in the areas of security and energy. The meeting also addressed joint efforts to achieve a lasting and just end to the war in Ukraine," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the social network X.

According to media reports, Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will present the Lech Walesa Solidarity Prize to a well-known Cuban opposition activist, whose name has not yet been disclosed. The Solidarity Prize was established in 2014 by the head of Polish diplomacy in cooperation with the Lech Walesa Institute and was renewed in 2024.