Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region.

“Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Donetsk region continue to transport people from frontline communities to safer locations as part of their daily operations,” URCS said on Facebook.

Over the last three days of August, volunteers evacuated people from Sloviansk, Lyman, and Drobysheve. Volunteers from the rapid response teams from the Skhid (East) and Bilyi Yanhol (White Angel) missions joined the work. In addition to evacuations, URCS volunteers delivered bread to frontline settlements and to residents of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region.