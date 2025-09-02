Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:24 02.09.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region.

“Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Donetsk region continue to transport people from frontline communities to safer locations as part of their daily operations,” URCS said on Facebook.

Over the last three days of August, volunteers evacuated people from Sloviansk, Lyman, and Drobysheve. Volunteers from the rapid response teams from the Skhid (East) and Bilyi Yanhol (White Angel) missions joined the work. In addition to evacuations, URCS volunteers delivered bread to frontline settlements and to residents of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region.

Tags: #donetsk_region #urcs

MORE ABOUT

14:45 01.09.2025
Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

Ukraine – Moldova: Red Cross societies exchange first aid experience

10:59 01.09.2025
Russia kills 2 civilians, wounds 8 over past day in Donetsk – Filashkin

Russia kills 2 civilians, wounds 8 over past day in Donetsk – Filashkin

14:58 30.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

19:10 29.08.2025
Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

Reprs of Ukrainian Red Cross Society take part in conference in Singapore

09:31 29.08.2025
More than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

More than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

11:40 28.08.2025
URCS provides assistance to victims of Russian airstrike on Kyiv

URCS provides assistance to victims of Russian airstrike on Kyiv

20:47 27.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

15:07 27.08.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates rehabilitation equipment to Zaporizhia Regional Clinical Hospital

11:39 27.08.2025
83% of educational institutions damaged in Donetsk region

83% of educational institutions damaged in Donetsk region

14:48 26.08.2025
Russian shelling cuts power to Dobropillia mines, 148 miners trapped underground – official

Russian shelling cuts power to Dobropillia mines, 148 miners trapped underground – official

HOT NEWS

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

LATEST

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

Two pensioners killed in enemy shelling of Kupiansk

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

Some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 mln delivered to frontline through DOT-Chain Defence system – Shmyhal

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

Invaders lose 800 military, 89 units of special equipment in past 24 hours - General Staff

AD
AD