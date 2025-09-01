Macron on Coalition of the Willing meeting: We’ll also review Russia’s stance, which continues to reject peace

On the eve of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during which he agreed on the parties' positions on defining reliable security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I just spoke with the NATO Secretary General to prepare the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will take place this Thursday in Paris. Together with our partners, and in coordination with NATO, we will work to define robust security guarantees for Ukraine. These are a necessary prerequisite to move credibly towards peace. We will also review Russia’s stance, as it persists in its war of aggression and continues to reject peace. Unity and determination in our support for Ukraine, and an unwavering will for peace,” he said on X.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, together with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will chair a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, September 4. According to the French ezine Le Monde, citing the Elysee Palace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also take part in the meeting, which will be held in a hybrid format.