Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
30.08.2025

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

The European Solidarity party demands from the authorities and law enforcement agencies an immediate, thorough, professional, and transparent investigation into the murder of MP, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, said co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko.

"This is terror. We associate this murder with his statist pro-Ukrainian position and believe that our eternal enemy and terrorist - the Russian Federation and its 5th column - may be behind this cruel crime," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook.

She recalled that Parubiy was one of the state-builders of modern Ukraine, a participant in the Orange Maidan and the Revolution of Dignity, created self-defense units, and in March 2014 the new Ukrainian Guard and Defense Forces.

"Andriy was ... a wonderful chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, it was an honor to work with him side by side in the presidium. He always defended the subjectivity and authority of the Verkhovna Rada... Moscow sincerely hated Parubiy as one of the state-builders of modern Ukraine," the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction noted and emphasized the demand to find the killer.

The head of the European Solidarity faction, the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, expressed condolences over the death of Andriy Parubiy - "Ukraine has lost a great son."

"Unfortunately, it's true. My long-time combat comrade since the early 2000s, my brother Andriy Parubiy, was shot dead by inhumans in Lviv. What can be said for sure - these monsters are afraid and because of this they kill true patriots and strong people," he wrote on Facebook.

According to him, Parubiy "did everything possible to create a Ukrainian army. Especially when it was still about the first volunteer battalions that went to the front straight from the Maidan."

"I express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Ukraine has lost a great son, but his cause will live on as long as our state lives. This is an act of terror, and it is a matter of honor for the special services and law enforcement agencies to find and punish the guilty and those involved."

