Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:22 30.08.2025

China at UN Security Council hopes to ‘keep up momentum’ for dialogue and talks, notes significant differences in positions of Ukraine, Russia

3 min read
China at UN Security Council hopes to ‘keep up momentum’ for dialogue and talks, notes significant differences in positions of Ukraine, Russia

The People's Republic of China hopes to "keep up the momentum" for dialogue and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, calls for de-escalation of the situation on the battlefield and notes significant differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia on key issues for achieving peace, said China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang.

"At present, the Ukraine issue is entering a critical stage for a negotiated settlement. China supports all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis, welcomes a series of recent engagements and talks between Russia and the US, between Ukraine and the US, and between European countries and the US," he said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on "Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine" in New York on Friday.

At the same time, China "is pleased to see the continued engagements among relevant parties towards a solution. At the same time, the fighting on the ground has not let up. The ongoing drone and missile attacks exchanged between Russia and Ukraine have caused new civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, which is truly heart-wrenching."

"It also shows that the road to peace is long and arduous, which requires more efforts from all parties together," Shuang added.

In this regard, the representative of China made three points. "First, it is our hope that the parties concerned will show calm and restraint and promote the deescalation on the battlefield as soon as possible," he said.

"We reiterate our call that under no circumstances should civilians and civilian infrastructure be targeted. Parties to the conflict should strictly abide by the international humanitarian law, and effectively protect the safety and security of civilians and civilian infrastructure," Shuang added.

"Second, it is our hope that the parties concerned will meet each other halfway and keep up the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," he said.

"Currently, there is still a considerable gap between the positions and propositions of parties on the key issues towards peace, which all the more requires keeping the faith, sustaining engagement, demonstrating political will, and showing flexibility, aimed at a peace agreement at an early date," China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said.

"Third, it is our hope that the international community will build consensus and create a favorable environment for a political settlement of the crisis," Shuang added.

"The international community, especially important stakeholders, should step up diplomatic efforts to put an end to the fighting and promote peace talks, and should send more positive signals for dialogue and negotiations," the diplomat said.

He also noted that China is ready to continue cooperating with the international community, "playing a constructive role in facilitating a political settlement of the crisis at an early date."

Tags: #china #un_security_council

MORE ABOUT

13:27 30.08.2025
USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

13:25 29.08.2025
Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

20:35 28.08.2025
China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

China allows Russia to fight despite statements that war shouldn’t be expanded – Zelenskyy

09:32 28.08.2025
China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

China and Hungary must react, time for new tough sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

12:16 25.08.2025
China does not plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – MFA

China does not plan to send peacekeepers to Ukraine – MFA

19:15 21.08.2025
Germany calls on China to help in peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Germany calls on China to help in peaceful settlement in Ukraine

11:08 21.08.2025
Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

Zelenskyy on China as security guarantor: don't need those who didn't help when needed

11:58 01.08.2025
Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

Ukraine initiates emergency meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Sybiha

21:02 25.07.2025
Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

19:39 24.07.2025
China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

HOT NEWS

USA at UN Security Council calls on Russia to immediately make decision on moving towards peace, threatens sanctions

MP Parubiy killed in Lviv – Zelenskyy

In Lviv, circumstances of murder of political figure being established, according to sources, it is Andriy Parubiy

Already 28 injured in Zaporizhia

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to enemy attack at night increases to 25 people

LATEST

Number of victims in Zaporizhia due to Russia’s night combined attack increases to 29 people

Zelenskyy after another night strike by Russia: We count on real actions now

Ukraine’s Air Force: 548 targets out of 582 shot down or jammed last night

Defense Forces hit Krasnodar and Syzran oil refineries in Russia – General Staff

According to decision of US State Dept, Ukraine may receive satellite communication services for $150 mln

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian air attack on Zaporizhia

US State Dept approves possible sale of Patriot support systems to Ukraine for $179.1 mln

European Solidarity demands from authorities transparent investigation into murder of Parubiy

Ukraine receives eighth IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

AD
AD