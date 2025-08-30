China at UN Security Council hopes to ‘keep up momentum’ for dialogue and talks, notes significant differences in positions of Ukraine, Russia

The People's Republic of China hopes to "keep up the momentum" for dialogue and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, calls for de-escalation of the situation on the battlefield and notes significant differences in the positions of Ukraine and Russia on key issues for achieving peace, said China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Geng Shuang.

"At present, the Ukraine issue is entering a critical stage for a negotiated settlement. China supports all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis, welcomes a series of recent engagements and talks between Russia and the US, between Ukraine and the US, and between European countries and the US," he said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on "Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine" in New York on Friday.

At the same time, China "is pleased to see the continued engagements among relevant parties towards a solution. At the same time, the fighting on the ground has not let up. The ongoing drone and missile attacks exchanged between Russia and Ukraine have caused new civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, which is truly heart-wrenching."

"It also shows that the road to peace is long and arduous, which requires more efforts from all parties together," Shuang added.

In this regard, the representative of China made three points. "First, it is our hope that the parties concerned will show calm and restraint and promote the deescalation on the battlefield as soon as possible," he said.

"We reiterate our call that under no circumstances should civilians and civilian infrastructure be targeted. Parties to the conflict should strictly abide by the international humanitarian law, and effectively protect the safety and security of civilians and civilian infrastructure," Shuang added.

"Second, it is our hope that the parties concerned will meet each other halfway and keep up the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," he said.

"Currently, there is still a considerable gap between the positions and propositions of parties on the key issues towards peace, which all the more requires keeping the faith, sustaining engagement, demonstrating political will, and showing flexibility, aimed at a peace agreement at an early date," China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said.

"Third, it is our hope that the international community will build consensus and create a favorable environment for a political settlement of the crisis," Shuang added.

"The international community, especially important stakeholders, should step up diplomatic efforts to put an end to the fighting and promote peace talks, and should send more positive signals for dialogue and negotiations," the diplomat said.

He also noted that China is ready to continue cooperating with the international community, "playing a constructive role in facilitating a political settlement of the crisis at an early date."