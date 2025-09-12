Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

It is necessary to find a way to influence China so that they use their influence on Russia to end the war, this largely depends on the strength of Europe and the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We must find a way to influence China so that they use their influence on Russia now to end the war. Russia will still not cease to be a supplier of raw materials for China and politically dependent on China. This is the path they have chosen for themselves and have gone too far along it. But we must find an answer to motivate China to embark on a path without war," he said during a speech at the 21st Annual Meeting of Yalta European Strategy (YES) "How to Stop the War."

The president also stressed the need to maintain Russia's isolation. According to him, sanctions, tariffs, confiscated Russian assets work for this.

"It is important that principledness also works in political issues, cultural issues, sports, everything. Russia's bet on money, on Putin's belief that he will buy everything and everyone, should not work," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the head of state said that during the visit of U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg to Kyiv, there were no massive Russian strikes, but this does not work with representatives of other states.

"Perhaps it would work with a representative of China, but it seems that China is not interested in stopping, if not the entire war, then at least the strikes," he added.

The president said China called for a ceasefire and not to expand the war, but Putin did nothing.

"This does not prevent China from hospitably receiving Putin and talking to him about the most important thing – longevity. Perhaps Putin has a certain respect for India... But Russia also ignored India's calls to stop the war with the statement that our century is not the time for war. This applies to everyone else in the world," Zelenskyy said.