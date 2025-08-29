GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

Soldiers from the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station from the S-400 on the night of Thursday, August 28.

"On the night of August 28, 2025, special forces of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed an enemy expensive target on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea - a Russian 91N6E radar system from the S-400 Triumph air defense system," the Telegram channel said on Friday.