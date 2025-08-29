Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:50 29.08.2025

GUR hits Russian radar in Crimea at night of August 28

1 min read

Soldiers from the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station from the S-400 on the night of Thursday, August 28.

"On the night of August 28, 2025, special forces of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed an enemy expensive target on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea - a Russian 91N6E radar system from the S-400 Triumph air defense system," the Telegram channel said on Friday.

Tags: #gur #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:07 28.08.2025
Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Ukrainian MFA calls on its partners to recognize deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

11:59 28.08.2025
Ukraine hits Russian vessel in Sea of ​​Azov carrying cruise missiles

Ukraine hits Russian vessel in Sea of ​​Azov carrying cruise missiles

11:59 26.08.2025
Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

Special Operations Forces hit logistics facilities at temporarily occupied territory of Crimea

12:23 23.08.2025
Three invaders, their equipment destroyed in occupied Kalynove, Alchevsk district – GUR

Three invaders, their equipment destroyed in occupied Kalynove, Alchevsk district – GUR

11:22 22.08.2025
GUR sea drone kills five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

GUR sea drone kills five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

09:07 13.08.2025
Kh-59 production stalls as foreign suppliers ghost Russia – GUR

Kh-59 production stalls as foreign suppliers ghost Russia – GUR

14:35 12.08.2025
Budanov inspects positions at Snake island, gas production platforms in Black Sea

Budanov inspects positions at Snake island, gas production platforms in Black Sea

12:19 12.08.2025
GUR drones attack Russia's only rocket helium plant

GUR drones attack Russia's only rocket helium plant

16:56 08.08.2025
GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

16:32 08.08.2025
Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

HOT NEWS

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

First honorable burial of unknown defenders take place at National War Memorial Cemetery

AFU Air Force: 46 out of 68 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

LATEST

Kyiv demands removal of Russian symbols at Venice Film Festival

Second person reported killed in Ukrainian Navy ship's destruction, several more sailors still being sought

Emergency UNSC meeting to be held on Friday due to Russian strike on Kyiv

State Bureau of Investigation, Security Service charge ex-Naftogaz executive with causing UAH 26 mln loss

Center for Countering Disinformation refutes fake about ‘questionnaires with Bandera and Volyn tragedy’ on Polish border

Kyiv residents rate activities of European Solidarity and Holos in Rada as the best – KIIS

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches household survey pilot in Ternopil region ahead of nationwide rollout

SBI Director: This year, materials on 75 law enforcement officers transferred to court due to torture charges

Rescue operations at site of hit on five-story building in Kyiv completed, city’s death toll reaches 23 – Zelenskyy

First honorable burial of unknown defenders take place at National War Memorial Cemetery

AD
AD