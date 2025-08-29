Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:31 29.08.2025

More than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

2 min read
More than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

More than 20 volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) have been called in to help eliminate the consequences of the Russian massive combined air attack on the night of August 28.

"The elimination of the consequences of the massive attack in Kyiv continues ... More than 20 volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response teams – from both the National Committee and the Darnytskyi district branch in Kyiv – are currently involved in the response," URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Together with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, volunteers worked in the Darnytskyi and Holosiyivskyi districts of the capital.

In the morning, the rapid response team participated in freeing bodies from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a rocket in Darnytskyi district. Now at the site of the attack, there is a URCS aid station, where the victims and their relatives can receive first aid and psychological assistance. Rescuers can also receive the necessary support at the aid station. In the tent, one can drink water, tea or coffee and charge phones.

In Holoseiyivsky district, volunteers provided assistance, food and drinks to the victims and rescuers.

As reported, as of the morning of August 29, twenty-three people have been confirmed dead as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Tags: #urcs

