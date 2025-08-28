Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 28.08.2025

Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with whom he discussed steps that need to be taken to stop the killing of people.

“We also spoke about preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of which Ukraine will organize important events. We count on the Secretary-General’s participation in them,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He stressed that Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders, only in this format can all the most important issues be discussed. However, Russia in response only puts forward new conditions and continues its aggression.

“We support Secretary-General Guterres’s position that a ceasefire should be the first step toward real peace. I thank Secretary-General for his clear support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The world must restore the power of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter,” Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #assembly #zelenskyy #un

