Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is providing assistance to evacuees at three transit points in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

"Three intermediate transit points are operating for evacuated residents of frontline communities in Donetsk region: one in Kharkiv region and two in Dnipropetrovsk region. Currently, people who evacuated due to danger can receive humanitarian aid in the form of hygiene and food kits and water from volunteers and specialists of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Evacuees can also count on temporary accommodation at transit points equipped with the necessary equipment and sleeping places. If necessary, people can receive first aid and a doctor's consultation. Evacuees receive primary psychological assistance from volunteers, and children receive transit psychosocial support kits from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society Rapid Response Team transports people from low-mobility population groups to transit points for temporary accommodation. If necessary, Ukrainian Red Cross Society volunteers transport them to medical institutions or to the train station - to evacuation trains for departure to safer places or to relatives.

A mobile bathhouse and laundry complex operates in two transit points in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, where evacuees can take a shower, wash and dry their clothes.

In addition, three modular shelters have been installed in Dnipropetrovsk region, where evacuees stay during air raids.