20:33 27.08.2025

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will pass on to its partners, primarily from the G7, information about what next sanctions steps are necessary, and they are ready to strengthen them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today I had a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivaschenko, including on sanctions: what next steps in sanctions are needed, what specific Russian legal entities should be blocked, what individuals need pressure, what other schemes for bypassing sanctions exist," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

"We will pass on all this information that our foreign intelligence has to our partners. First of all, from the Group of Seven. They are ready to strengthen sanctions," the president emphasized.

