Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 27.08.2025

Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.

"I just spoke with Olha Stefanishyna, now the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America. The formal procedures have been completed - today I signed a decree on the appointment of the Ambassador. I have defined the key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, ​​and most importantly - to fully implement all the agreements from Washington - our agreements with President Trump, and above all in the defense sector. In many ways, the long-term security of Ukraine depends on relations with America," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #envoy #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:33 27.08.2025
G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

20:22 27.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

Zelenskyy announces meeting between Ukrainian team and Trump's team in USA on Friday

15:40 27.08.2025
Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

Nova Poshta adds 10% customs duty to cost of shipments delivery to USA

20:51 26.08.2025
Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

20:33 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

Zelenskyy announces contacts this week with countries can provide platforms for talks with Russia

14:58 26.08.2025
Govt to update rules for crossing state border for men aged 18 to 22 - Zelenskyy after meeting with Svyrydenko

Govt to update rules for crossing state border for men aged 18 to 22 - Zelenskyy after meeting with Svyrydenko

14:45 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Zelenskyy discusses with military additional supplies for areas in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

10:04 26.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with delegation of parliamentary network United for Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with delegation of parliamentary network United for Ukraine

20:59 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

20:40 25.08.2025
Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

HOT NEWS

G7 ready to tighten sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

Ukrainian companies ready to produce millions of drones next year, but need funding - Ministry of Defense

LATEST

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 826 unique enemy targets over day

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to evacuees at transit points

Trump can force Putin to agree to peacekeeping contingent - head of Rada delegation to NATO PA

Antonov Logistics Salis GmbH to build aircraft maintenance hangar in Leipzig

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, support for domestic defense industry with Danish PM

National Guard сommander meets British military attachés, agrees to exchange experience

Russians shell Nikopol region: two people injured

Merz: We don’t want Ukraine to capitulate

IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

Ukraine has alternative to fuel from Hungary and Slovakia if they stop exporting due to AFU attacks on Druzhba pipeline - A-95 director

AD
AD