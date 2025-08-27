Zelenskyy appoints Olha Stefanishyna as Ambassador of Ukraine to USA

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States.

"I just spoke with Olha Stefanishyna, now the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America. The formal procedures have been completed - today I signed a decree on the appointment of the Ambassador. I have defined the key tasks for updating the work of our embassy, ​​and most importantly - to fully implement all the agreements from Washington - our agreements with President Trump, and above all in the defense sector. In many ways, the long-term security of Ukraine depends on relations with America," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.