Ukraine to continue its defensive operations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will continue its active operations, the enemy leaves no other options, the President of Ukraine reported on the results of today's meetings.

"Today there were military reports, also by Vasyl Maliuk - the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian active operations, our defensive operations. We will continue all this. The enemy leaves no other options," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

In addition, the President held a meeting with the diplomatic team: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy reported on the preparation of new contacts with the leaders of partner countries.

"We expect that the coming weeks will be very active," he noted.